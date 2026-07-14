Selection Trials for Swimming on July 18, 19

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: J&K Swimming Association will conduct selection trial to select the teams for Sub-Junior and Junior Swimming Championship on July 18 and 19, 2026 respectively at 9 am in M.A Stadium, Swimming Pool, Jammu.

Sub-Junior participants consists of two age groups-Group-II, 13-14 years old candidates those who are born in the year 2012, 2013 and Group-III, 11-12 years old candidates which are the persons born in the year 2014, 2015 and the trials will be for both boys and girls.

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A handout stated that this time Juniors too consist of two groups that is, Group-I (A), 17-18 years old, born in the year 2008, 2009 and Group (B), 15-16 years old, born in the year 2010, 2011, for both boys and girls.

Selection Trials are to be held purely on the basis of time trials as per instruction and guidelines of the Swimming Federation of India (rules and regulations) and their qualifying time endorsement.

Organisers have asked all the eligible Swimmers to report at the venue well before the scheduled time with Aadhaar Card, valid school ID cards and entry fees of Rs. 1000 per participant.

The handout further stated that the 42nd Sub-Junior Aquatic Championship-2026 (Swimming) will be conducted by Rajasthan Swimming Association at Jaipur from August 6 to 9, 2026 and 52nd Junior National Aquatic Championship-2026 (Swimming) will be conducted at Bhubaneshwar from August 18 to 23, 2026 by Odisha State Swimming Association both under the auspices of Swimming Federation of India.