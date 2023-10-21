Govt. of J&K, Department of Culture, Civil Sectt. Jammu/Srinagar

Sub : Selection list for the posts of Chief Librarian in Department of Culture (Libraries and Research) – Online Submission of Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) for the verification Character and antecedents thereof.

Notice

The Department of Culture has received a selection list of 02 candidates for the posts of Chief Librarian from the J&K PSC vide communication no. PSC/DR/Chief Lib/2022 dated 19.09.2023………….

Click here to see complete Notice…….