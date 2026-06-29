Selected athletes defend selection list, reject allegations

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Welcoming the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s decision to provide Government jobs to 223 outstanding sportspersons under the SO-12 sports quota, athletes from various disciplines today expressed gratitude during a joint press conference held here.

The athletes thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sports Minister, Commissioner Secretary Dr Shahid Choudhary and Sports Secretary Nuzhat Gull for resolving the long-pending issue. They described the decision as landmark recognition of years of dedication, discipline and excellence in sports.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Arvind Kumar, Padam Dev Jamwal, Ajay Sharma and Komal said the appointments acknowledge the hard work and achievements of athletes who had been waiting for justice for nearly 12 years due to the delay in filling vacancies under the SO-12 category.

The speakers maintained that the selection process was transparent, merit-based and conducted strictly in accordance with prescribed rules, procedures and legal formalities. Rejecting allegations and misleading propaganda surrounding the recruitment, they asserted that every selected candidate had secured the appointment on merit.

Athletes representing Taekwondo, Softball, Skating, Pencak Silat and Powerlifting attended the press conference and hailed the Government’s initiative as a major boost for the sporting community. The sportspersons appealed to the Government to issue appointment letters to all 223 selected candidates at the earliest.