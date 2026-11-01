Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Seifert's 93, Milne's 4/19 Power NZ To 7-Wicket Win; India Clinch Series 3-2

Seifert's 93, Milne's 4/19 Power NZ To 7-Wicket Win; India Clinch Series 3-2

Hamilton, Nov 1: India clinched the five-match T20I series 3-2 despite suffering a seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the final game here on Sunday. Ishan Kishan (61 off 32 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 off 23 balls) struck...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:36 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Hamilton, Nov 1: India clinched the five-match T20I series 3-2 despite suffering a seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the final game here on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan (61 off 32 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 off 23 balls) struck explosive half-centuries, but New Zealand pacers, led by Adam Milne's 4/19, fought back to restrict India to 191/8 after Mitchell Santner opted to bowl.

Opener Tim Seifert returned to form with a majestic 93 as the home side cruised to the target in 18 overs.

Advertisement

The in-form Glenn Phillips (65 not out; 38b) sealed the chase, taking his tally to four 50-plus scores, including a century.

Brief Scores

India 191/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Shreyas Iyer 50; Adam Milne 4/19) lost to New Zealand 192/2 in 17.1 overs (Tim Seifert 93, Glenn Phillips 65 not out) by seven wickets. (Agencies)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra