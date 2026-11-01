Hamilton, Nov 1: India clinched the five-match T20I series 3-2 despite suffering a seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the final game here on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan (61 off 32 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 off 23 balls) struck explosive half-centuries, but New Zealand pacers, led by Adam Milne's 4/19, fought back to restrict India to 191/8 after Mitchell Santner opted to bowl.

Opener Tim Seifert returned to form with a majestic 93 as the home side cruised to the target in 18 overs.

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The in-form Glenn Phillips (65 not out; 38b) sealed the chase, taking his tally to four 50-plus scores, including a century.

Brief Scores

India 191/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Shreyas Iyer 50; Adam Milne 4/19) lost to New Zealand 192/2 in 17.1 overs (Tim Seifert 93, Glenn Phillips 65 not out) by seven wickets. (Agencies)