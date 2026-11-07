Sehwag, Raichandani help India trounce Nepal by 10 wickets in U-19 Asia Cup

AL AMERAT (OMAN), Nov 6:

Aaryavir Sehwag and Lakshya Raichandani hit strokeful half-centuries as an all-round India trounced Nepal by 10 wickets in their tournament opener of the U-19 Asia Cup one-day cricket tournament here on Friday.

After Ishan Sood (3/18) and Arjun Rajput (3/8) helped India skittle Nepal out for a mere 128, Sehwag (70 not out), who is the son of legendary India player Virender Sehwag, and Raichandani (53 not out) knocked off the below-par total with utmost ease.

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India scored 129 for no loss in a mere 19.1 overs to win with 185 balls to spare and begin their campaign in style.

Put in to bat first, Nepal slipped to 51 for four at one stage and despite Darsh Sonar's watchful 43 (93 balls; 1 four, 1 six) and Aashish Luthar's 29, they were bundled out for 128 in 42.3 overs.

While Sood claimed three wickets at the top to break the back of Nepal's batting, Rajput picked up his wickets late in the innings.

India's run chase was off to a confident start with Raichandani taking early initiative. But it was soon Sehwag's show as he hammered seven fours and four sixes to make 70 not out off 52 balls.

Raichandani scored 53 not out off 63 balls with seven hits to the fence.

India will face Pakistan in their next match on Sunday.

Brief scores:

Nepal: U-19 128 in 42.3 overs (Darsh Sonar 43; Ishan Sood 3/18, Arjun Rajput 3/8).

India: U-19 129/0 in 19.1 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 53 not out, Aaryavir Sehwag 70 not out). (PTI)