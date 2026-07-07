Sehar Khan, former Ministers call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 6: Sehar Khan, young BJP leader and International Affairs & United Nations Delegate from J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

She presented a comprehensive report detailing key discussions and policy recommendations from her recent participation in United Nations engagements and international dialogues focused on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

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Subsequently, Junaid Shafi, athlete and youth activist from Shopian also called on the Lieutenant Governor and raised several important matters pertaining to strengthening the action against drug abuse in the district.

GM Saroori and Abdul Majeed Wani, former Ministers also called on Lieutenant Governor.

The former Ministers projected various developmental issues of Doda and Kishtwar districts pertaining to strengthening the Healthcare infrastructure; establishment of Government Women’s Degree College, Doda and Government Medical College at Kishtwar; early construction of Singhpora- Vailoo Tunnel and Sudhmahadev Tunnel; rehabilitation of cloudburst and flash-floods affected families, sanctioning of Naigarh tunnel project and promotion of tourist places in the region.

They also requested for the constitution of Chenab Hill Development Council and a special recruitment drive in J&K Police for the local youth.