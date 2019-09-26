Seerat, Mehul, Srishti emerge winners in Elocution Competition

‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Elocution Competition was conducted on the 12th day of ongoing ‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent’, being organized by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

Very relevant and contemporary topics like ‘Education’, ‘Social Media’, ‘Changing Values’, ‘Drug Abuse’ and ‘Terrorism and Peace’ were given to the participants.

Seerat Baji from the Department of English stood first. Mehul Rajput from the Department of EVS and Srishti Koul from the Department of Chemistry were declared second and third respectively. Certificate of Merit was awarded to Roopam Vir Singh from GMC Jammu.

Prof PN Trisal, Prof Indira Rathore and Prof Indu Kilam comprised the jury and Dr Shubha Vats was the Teacher Incharge of the event.

Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman, Campus Cultural Committee, Prof Anupama Vohra, Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, Dr Garima Gupta, Assistant Dean (SW), faculty members, students and scholars were present during the event.

The event was coordinated by Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer) and Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor).

Vaishali, Shahraza, Vrinda, Kusum, Anup and Sunny looked after the hall management.

The event of Folk Dance would be conducted tomorrow from 10 am onwards at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

The first position winners in the ‘Display Your Talent’ would be awarded at the valedictory function tomorrow at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium at 3 pm.