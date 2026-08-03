Seema Naz Assigned Addl Charge Of Key Posts At Cluster University Of Kashmir
SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department has assigned additional charge of the posts of Dean Academic Affairs and Dean Education, Cluster University of Kashmir, to Seema Naz, Nodal Principal, Kashmir. According to Government Order Number 258-JK(HE)...
SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department has assigned additional charge of the posts of Dean Academic Affairs and Dean Education, Cluster University of Kashmir, to Seema Naz, Nodal Principal, Kashmir.
According to Government Order Number 258-JK(HE) of 2026 dated August 3, Naz will look after both the posts in addition to her existing responsibilities until further orders.
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