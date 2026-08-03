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Home / Latest News / Seema Naz Assigned Addl Charge Of Key Posts At Cluster University Of Kashmir

Seema Naz Assigned Addl Charge Of Key Posts At Cluster University Of Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department has assigned additional charge of the posts of Dean Academic Affairs and Dean Education, Cluster University of Kashmir, to Seema Naz, Nodal Principal, Kashmir. According to Government Order Number 258-JK(HE)...

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Daily Excelsior
07:03 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department has assigned additional charge of the posts of Dean Academic Affairs and Dean Education, Cluster University of Kashmir, to Seema Naz, Nodal Principal, Kashmir.

According to Government Order Number 258-JK(HE) of 2026 dated August 3, Naz will look after both the posts in addition to her existing responsibilities until further orders.

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