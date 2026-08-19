Seeds of Innocens IVF opens its centre in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: For couples in Jammu and nearby areas who are seeking fertility treatment, access to specialised IVF care, 'Seeds of Innocens IVF' today started operations by opening a new centre in Jammu.

The centre will offer fertility consultations and treatments based on each patient's needs.

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The move is also expected to make it easier for couples in the region to seek treatment without having to travel to other cities for every consultation.

The centre will provide services including IUI, IVF and ICSI, along with other fertility treatments available through the Seeds of Innocens network.

Seeds of Innocens currently have more than 35 centres and says it has helped deliver more than 21,000 healthy babies.

The Jammu centre adds to its existing presence in the region, including its centre in Srinagar.

Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder and Director of Seeds of Innocens IVF & Genestring Labs, has been associated with the development of integrated fertility and genetic care, including the establishment of an in-house genetic testing laboratory.

Commenting on the expansion into Jammu, Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, Seeds of Innocens IVF, Home IVF and Genestring Labs, said, "Starting our centre in Jammu is important to us because fertility treatment is a very personal journey for every couple. We understand that patients may already be dealing with a lot of questions and emotions, and travelling long distances for treatment can make the experience even harder. We want couples in Jammu and the surrounding region to have access to experienced fertility care closer to home, with the right treatment and support based on their individual needs."

Dr Agarwal has more than 15 years of experience in fertility and reproductive medicine. She is also associated with Seeds of Innocens IVF, Home IVF and Genestring Labs.