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Home / J&K Govt Orders / SED Transfers Three ZEOs, Two Lectures

SED Transfers Three ZEOs, Two Lectures

JAMMU, Sep 1: The School Education Department (SED) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of three Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and two Lecturers in the interest of the administration. ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:31 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 1: The School Education Department (SED) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of three Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and two Lecturers in the interest of the administration.

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