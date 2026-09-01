SED Transfers Three ZEOs, Two Lectures
JAMMU, Sep 1: The School Education Department (SED) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of three Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and two Lecturers in the interest of the administration. ...
JAMMU, Sep 1: The School Education Department (SED) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of three Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and two Lecturers in the interest of the administration.
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