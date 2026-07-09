SED directs teachers with multiple PGs to choose one subject for seniority

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: The School Education Department has directed teachers with multiple postgraduate (PG) qualifications to choose one subject for fixation of seniority and consideration for promotion, introducing a one-time option aimed at streamlining cadre management.

The department has issued detailed guidelines in this regard, requiring teachers with dual or multiple postgraduate qualifications to exercise the one-time option in writing before the concerned Director of School Education within 30 days.

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According to the guidelines, only the PG qualification chosen by the teacher will be recognised for fixation of seniority and promotion. All other postgraduate qualifications, whether acquired before or after the issuance of the guidelines, will not be taken into account for these purposes.

The department said the decision follows instances where teachers possessing multiple postgraduate qualifications sought the inclusion of more than one discipline in seniority records, creating administrative complications in maintaining seniority, determining promotional eligibility and managing cadres.

It said the issue was examined in light of the applicable service rules and administrative requirements, following which it was decided that only one postgraduate qualification or subject should be recognised for each teacher for all matters relating to seniority and promotion.

The guidelines make it clear that the option exercised by a teacher will be final and irrevocable and will govern all future service matters concerning seniority and promotion.

To implement the decision, the Directors of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir, have been instructed to identify all such cases, obtain the prescribed options from the concerned teachers within the stipulated period, and ensure that only the chosen postgraduate qualification is reflected in the relevant seniority and promotion records.

They have also been directed to consolidate the options received and submit them to the Administrative Department for updating discipline-wise seniority records.

If a teacher fails to exercise the prescribed option within the stipulated period, the department will determine the subject or discipline to be considered for fixation of seniority and promotion on the basis of the applicable service rules and the teacher's service record.

No request for any subsequent change of subject or promotional stream will be entertained thereafter, the guidelines state.