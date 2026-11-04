Secy RDD reviews developmental progress in Jammu division

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD), and Panchayati Raj, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a high-level review meeting at Panchayat Bhawan, to assess the progress and performance of various centrally sponsored schemes and developmental programmes being implemented across Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Secretary in RDD, Rachna Sharma; Director Rural Development Jammu, Shehnaz Akhtar; Director Panchayati Raj, Pankaj Raj Katoch; Chief Operating Officer, HIMAYAT, Rifat Kohli; Director Finance, Umar Khan; Joint Director Planning, Kr Kumar Sharma; Superintending Engineer, Jammu REW Wing, Zakir Hussain; Assistant Commissioners Development (ACDs); Assistant Commissioners Panchayats (ACPs); and Executive Engineers of Jammu Division.

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During the meeting, the Secretary emphasised the need for timely achievement of targets and directed ACDs and ACPs to ensure close monitoring of developmental works at every stage, from preparation of estimates and tendering to execution and completion. He instructed officers to undertake field visits at least twice a week to personally assess the quality and progress of works.

Ramesh Kumar further directed Executive Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) to regularly visit work sites and ensure effective supervision, accountability and adherence to prescribed quality standards.

Emphasising the need to address bottlenecks at the initial stage, the Secretary directed that projects should be planned only at locations where feasibility is established and land is readily available. He cautioned officers against initiating projects without resolving land-related and other administrative issues, observing that surrendering projects at the final stage reflects a failure on the part of the concerned officers and would not be acceptable.

He reiterated that public funds must translate into tangible benefits for people through timely execution of works, without unnecessary delays or impediments at any level.

The Secretary directed that all allotted works must be taken up within one week and made it clear that avoidable delays in execution would not be tolerated. He also stressed the need for rational and advance planning, advising officers against waiting until March to initiate the planning process. Special emphasis was laid on expediting works in snow-bound areas, where the working season is limited and execution becomes difficult during the coming months.

Ramesh Kumar further directed that payments against completed works be released promptly, ensuring that no unnecessary delays occur in processing and disbursement.

Reviewing the status of DDC and BDC buildings, the Secretary directed officers to resolve pending issues on the spot. He specifically called for immediate removal of bottlenecks affecting DDC buildings at Doda and Rajouri to facilitate commencement of work without further delay. He also directed expeditious completion and takeover of BDC buildings, besides ensuring the completion of DDC residential buildings.

Reviewing projects under the centrally sponsored SASCI scheme, Ramesh Kumar directed that all projects taken up under the scheme must be completed within the current financial year. He instructed officers to expedite tendering, preparation of estimates and other requisite formalities to ensure that work commences immediately after approval and is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Taking stock of the implementation of the VB-G RAM G programme, the Secretary called upon ACDs to work with greater commitment and focus on identified priority areas. He underlined that the programme aims to provide employment to eligible persons while creating durable assets in rural areas, and stressed that no eligible beneficiary should be deprived of its benefits.

With regard to Panchayat Ghars, he directed that all ongoing buildings be completed without delay and that land-related issues and other impediments be resolved on priority. He made it clear that non-completion of sanctioned Panchayat Ghars would not be tolerated and asked ACPs to personally review progress and strengthen the monitoring mechanism.

The Secretary called for accelerating the pace of developmental works, improving overall performance and ensuring effective engagement of BDOs in implementation. He stressed that all issues affecting execution must be resolved promptly, adding that officers demonstrating good performance would be duly appreciated, while those failing to discharge their responsibilities would face disciplinary action.