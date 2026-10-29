Secy RDD inaugurates 10-day SARAS Mela in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 28: Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) Department, Ramesh Kumar, on Wednesday inaugurated the 10-day SARAS Aajeevika Mela at Polo View Park, here

The event brings together rural entrepreneurs, artisans and women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from across the country.

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Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), the mela provides a platform for participants from different states to showcase their products, promote traditional crafts and explore new market opportunities. Several districts of Jammu and Kashmir are also participating, displaying their unique local products.

Participants from various states have brought a wide range of products, including handicrafts, handloom items and food-processing products. Many of these products are made by women associated with SHGs, highlighting their entrepreneurial skills and contribution to the rural economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said the mela provides an excellent opportunity for rural artisans and entrepreneurs to interact, exchange ideas and learn from one another. He highlighted that the event also offers direct market access, enabling local residents and tourists visiting Kashmir to purchase their products.

He further observed that such platforms help artisans and entrepreneurs promote their products, explore new marketing avenues, improve their skills and enhance their livelihoods. The mela also enables them to expand their businesses by connecting with potential customers and exploring opportunities beyond their local markets.

The Secretary inspected stalls representing different states, along with those showcasing the unique crafts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories. He interacted with exhibitors and applauded their entrepreneurial spirit and innovation in rural enterprises.

Kumar said several SHGs from Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the mela, including Lakhpati Didis-women who have achieved an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more through sustainable livelihood activities.

Emphasising the importance of women's empowerment, the Secretary said such initiatives play a significant role in promoting financial independence and self-reliance among rural women. He noted that the mela provides them with a valuable platform to showcase their products, connect with potential customers and explore new business opportunities.

Participants from states including Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Tripura, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, among others, will showcase products reflecting their regions' traditional skills and local resources. The exhibits include Pochampally Ikat sarees, Banarasi textiles, Chikankari embroidery, traditional jewellery, handicrafts, home décor, jute products and other eco-friendly goods.

A major attraction of the exhibition will be the Umeed Ka Zaika Food Court, which will bring regional culinary traditions to Srinagar through food enterprises led by women associated with the SHG movement.

Mission Director, JKRLM, Dr Shubhra Sharma, said SARAS Aajeevika is an important opportunity for SHG members to gain exposure to wider markets, understand consumer preferences and learn about quality standards, product diversification and marketing strategies.