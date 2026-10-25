Secy RDD directs officers to expedite rural development works, ensure financial accountability

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Ramesh Kumar, on Saturday directed officers to accelerate the implementation of rural development schemes, ensure financial accountability, expedite the completion of pending works and resolve outstanding liabilities, recoveries and administrative issues.

Chairing a comprehensive review meeting at Panchayat Bhawan, Humhama, Budgam, the Secretary assessed the progress of major rural development programmes, including Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM-G), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), Swachh Bharat Mission–Grameen (SBM-G) and Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA). The review also covered UT CAPEX works, infrastructure for District Development Councils (DDCs), Block Development Councils (BDCs) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Viksit Village projects, financial management, development planning, court cases and administrative compliance.

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The meeting was attended by Secretary in RDD Rachna Sharma; Mission Director, NRLM, Shubhra Sharma; Director, RDD Kashmir, Riyaz Ahmad Wani; CEO, IWMP, Rajnish Kumar; Director Finance, Umar Khan; Joint Director Planning, Kamal Kumar Sharma; Additional Secretary, RDD, Waseem Raja; Joint Director, RDD, Mantasha Binti Rashid; Deputy Director Rural Sanitation, Kashmir, Shabir Ahmed Hakak; besides all Assistant Commissioners Development, Assistant Commissioners Panchayats and Executive Engineers of REW in the Kashmir Division.

Reviewing VB-GRAM-G, the Secretary stressed the need to improve implementation, expedite wage and material payments, and strengthen field-level monitoring. He called for regular inspections, improved reporting and greater accountability among officers responsible for executing works under the programme.

He directed officers to ensure the timely completion of incomplete works under VB-GRAM-G and other relevant schemes. Wherever irregularities, excess payments or other recoverable amounts have been identified, the concerned officers were instructed to initiate recovery proceedings in accordance with applicable rules.

Emphasising the importance of effective development planning, the Secretary directed officers to prepare comprehensive Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) and ensure their proper approval and accurate uploading on the relevant portals.

Deficiencies communicated by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) were to be examined carefully, and discrepancies between approved plans and online records rectified promptly.

He further stressed that the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans (VGPPs) should incorporate all important activities and interventions relevant to local development, with special attention to provisions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Water-related works and other relevant interventions of the Jal Shakti Department were also to be incorporated wherever applicable.