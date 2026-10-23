Secy MoSJ&E lauds J&K’s grassroot welfare outreach, whole-of-Govt approach against drugs

CS reiterates commitment to saturation of welfare schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Union Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Sudhansh Pant, today lauded Jammu and Kashmir's extensive grassroot outreach under social welfare schemes and its coordinated, whole-of-Government approach to combating drug abuse, describing the UT's efforts as a commendable model with potential for replication across the country.

Advertisement

Pant made these observations during a comprehensive review of the implementation of various social welfare schemes and programmes in Jammu and Kashmir, chaired jointly by him and Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Commissioner Secretary, Education; Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Secretary, Health; Director General, Social Welfare, Kashmir; Director, Social Welfare, Jammu; Head of Department, Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Srinagar; Secretary, SC/ST/OBC Boards, besides officers of other concerned departments.

Appreciating the UT administration's efforts to extend welfare interventions to the grassroots, Pant observed that the outreach undertaken across villages and panchayats reflected a strong commitment to inclusive welfare delivery. He particularly commended J&K's coordinated campaign against the drug menace, noting that its whole-of-government approach had received nationwide appreciation and could serve as a successful model for other regions.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of individual beneficiary-oriented schemes, the Union Secretary highlighted the importance of ensuring that interventions for students, senior citizens, destitute women and other vulnerable sections deliver meaningful outcomes. He advised the administration to document first-hand beneficiary testimonies and showcase the thousands of success stories emerging from these initiatives to generate wider awareness and amplify their impact across the country.

Reviewing the rehabilitation of persons engaged in begging, Pant encouraged the UT administration to work towards achieving the 'Begging-Free City' status for its urban centres. He observed that the relatively small number of such persons could be addressed through focused rehabilitation, sustained support and collaboration with dedicated non-governmental organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reaffirmed the Government's unwavering commitment to inclusive growth, social justice and community empowerment. He emphasised that the UT administration was committed to saturating the benefits of welfare schemes among all eligible and deserving beneficiaries, particularly those belonging to disadvantaged and underprivileged sections of society.

Further the Chief Secretary threw light on the population profile of various beneficiary groups in J&K, the welfare measures available for their upliftment and the legal, institutional and regulatory safeguards established to protect their rights and prevent atrocities, discrimination and harassment. He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure that the benefits of these interventions reach every eligible beneficiary.

On this occasion the Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Doifode Sagar Dattatray, presented a detailed appraisal of the progress achieved under various centrally sponsored and UT-level schemes, covering drug demand reduction, educational scholarships, senior citizen welfare, rehabilitation, sanitation-worker safety, community development and legal protection for vulnerable groups.