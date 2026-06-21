JAMMU, June 21: A senior police officer on Sunday conducted a comprehensive on-foot security assessment of the Mata Vaishno Devi yatra track and the Bhawan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district for the safety of pilgrims, a spokesperson of the force said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Reasi, Mukund Tibrewal also visited the Sanjichhat area along the track and conducted a security audit of the helipad and its surrounding perimeter to ensure the safety and security of helicopter operations, the spokesperson added.

Accompanied by a team of officers, including Superintendent of Police, Katra, Kameshwar Puri and officials from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Tibrewal reviewed the entire security grid along the pilgrimage route.

The police spokesperson said the SSP closely inspected various ingress points and assessed the effectiveness of pilgrim screening, frisking procedures and the operational readiness of baggage-scanning systems.

He also reviewed the deployment and alertness of security personnel at key locations along the track.

Tibrewal inspected the accommodation facilities of the security personnel deployed at the Bhawan and along the yatra track, interacted with the jawans and reviewed their living conditions and welfare arrangements, the police spokesperson said.

The SSP told all the deployed personnel to maintain the highest level of vigilance in view of the increased pilgrim influx during the summer vacation.

He stressed the need for regular and effective patrolling along the yatra route, particularly during odd hours, to maintain a strong deterrent against any nefarious designs of Anti-National Elements (ANEs).

The officer also emphasised the importance of constant vigilance, seamless coordination among all stakeholders and regular security audits to effectively address emerging challenges and maintain a secure environment for the millions of devotees visiting the holy shrine every year.