Security forces launch search operation in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Thursday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in downtown Srinagar, official sources said.

They said following specific information about the presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by the police and CRPF at Karfali Mohalla in Habba Kadal of Srinagar on Thursday evening. ”The security forces were conducting house-to-house search in the densely populated area,” they said, adding that so far, no contact has been established with the militants.

The operation was still going on, when the reports last came in, they added. (AGENCIES)