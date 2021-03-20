Security forces launch CASO in Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday morning launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in a village in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF in Safapora in Ganderbal.

They said security forces were conducting house-to-house searches in the area. “Searches were also being conducted in nearby fields and orchards,” they said. (AGENCIES)