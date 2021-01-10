Security forces launch CASO in Budgam

SRINAGAR, Jan 10: Security forces on Sunday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in central Kashmir district of Budgam.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, Army and CRPF at village Bon Makhama in Beerwah, Budgam this morning.

“Security forces were conducting house-to-house searches in the village,” they said.

They said searches were also being conducting in nearby fields, adding all the exit points have been sealed to foil any attempts by militants to escape. (AGENCIES)