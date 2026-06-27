ISLAMABAD, June 27: Security forces killed eight terrorists in two separate operations in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, the army said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, two intelligence-based operations were conducted by Security Forces on June 25 and 26 in Kharan and Mastung districts of the province.

On Thursday, intelligence leads regarding the movement of a group of terrorists were picked up by the security forces in Kharan.

Three terrorists were killed while several others were injured, ISPR said in a statement.

In another engagement on Friday, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Mastung against the presence of a suicide bomber, leading to an effective engagement with the terrorist, it said, adding that an intense exchange of fire took place and five terrorists, including the suicide bomber, were killed.

Weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and motorbikes were also recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, the statement said.

The federal government accuses the banned terror outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army, of carrying out attacks on civilians as well as government infrastructure. (PTI)