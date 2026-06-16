LAHORE, June 16: Five "highly dangerous" Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists were killed by the law enforcement agencies on Tuesday in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police conducted an intelligence-based operation near Attock district, some 400 kilometres from Lahore, early Tuesday.

"Following credible intelligence, the law enforcement agencies launched the operation," the CTD said in a statement.

During the raid at their hideout, the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, triggering an exchange of gunfire between the two sides, it said.

"As a result of the operation, five highly dangerous terrorists were killed," it added.

A cache of weapons and explosives, including one suicide vest, three submachine guns, and two hand grenades, was recovered from the slain terrorists.

It further said the terrorists had planned attacks in different areas of Punjab.

A search operation has been launched in the adjoining border regions to trace any remaining suspects, it said.Â

The banned TTP has carried out attacks on civilians as well as government infrastructure, ever since its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. (PTI)