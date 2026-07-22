Security forces kill 4 Taliban  militants in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, July 22: Security forces killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban militants on Wednesday during an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The operation was launched in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area, they said.

The security forces swiftly engaged the militants, killing four of them during the operation, police said.

The intermittent exchanges of fire between security forces and militants continued for over an hour, they said.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to eliminate the remaining terrorists in the locality. (PTI)