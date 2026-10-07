Security forces kill 18 terrorists in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7: Pakistani security forces have killed 18 terrorists in separate operations in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, state media reported on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the security forces "killed 13 Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists" during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal government uses the term 'Fitna al-Khawarij' for terrorists belonging to the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

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Separately, five terrorists were killed in Balochistan's Mastung district, according to state-run Pakistan Television.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, while clearance and search operations were underway in the area, the report said.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for the operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces have witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent years, prompting security forces to intensify counter-terrorism operations. (PTI)