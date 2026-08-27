KARACHI, Aug 27: Security forces have eliminated 11 terrorists in multiple intelligence-based operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, state media reported on Thursday.

According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, the operations were conducted at different locations across these two provinces targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and various other terror groups.

It didn't give an exact time frame for the operations but said the terrorists were killed in the last few days.

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Four terrorists were killed in the Sasool area in Balochistan province, the Pakistan Radio said in a report, adding that two terrorists were killed in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and another five TTP terrorists were gunned down in the South Waziristan district.

Terrorists were targeted in the Sashool area using a drone, the report said, quoting the security forces.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation, according to the President's Office.

"The elimination of terrorist elements active with foreign support is essential for national security and lasting peace," Zardari said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the security forces and said the entire nation stands by the security personnel in the fight against terrorism, Radio Pakistan said.

Last week, Pakistan military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said the security forces killed 49 terrorists in separate intelligence-based operations in these two provinces.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the past few years.

The monthly report of the Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), said on July 31 that the security situation deteriorated most significantly in Balochistan last month.

The overall death toll increased by 241 per cent in Balochistan, from 109 in June to 372 in July, the PICSS said.

It also said that 62 security personnel were killed in different incidents and operations in Balochistan in July, compared to six killed in June.

Security forces, including the military, have been carrying out clean-up operations in Balochistan since last month after a spate of attacks by insurgent groups, especially one incident which saw 27 policemen killed in Ziarat on July 6. (PTI)