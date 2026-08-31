Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout In J&K’s Shopian; Recover Arms, Ammunition

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Joint security forces on Monday busted a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district and recovered arms and ammunition during the operation.

Officials said the joint operation was launched by the J&K Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the CRPF at Naikpora Memender in the district on specific input.

“During searches in an orchard area, the team busted a hideout and recovered arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one pistol, one grenade and six rounds of 9 mm ammunition," the officials said.

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“Further investigation has been launched to ascertain the origin and intended use of the recovered weapons,” the officials added.