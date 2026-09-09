Security Beyond Luck

The bizarre episode outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Wazarat Road residence on September 4 ought to worry Jammu and Kashmir's security establishment far more than the official version - an inebriated young man, a police note about a wall-climbing "attempt", a swift arrest and an even swifter bail - would suggest. Read closely, the incident is less a stray misadventure than a case study in how easily a high-security zone can be breached by sheer accident and how much depends on luck rather than design when it comes to VVIP protection.

This is not an isolated scare. It comes barely months after an unnerving attempt near Dr Farooq Abdullah at a marriage function, and the recurrence of such episodes involving the Abdullah family points to a pattern that cannot be dismissed as coincidence. What makes the fresh incident particularly troubling is where it unfolded - quite literally on the doorstep of a police post. Tilak Raj, picked up in an intoxicated state and booked under the NDPS Act, was in the custody loop of the Gujjar Nagar Police Post when he allegedly slipped away and scaled the rear wall of the Chief Minister's residence nearby. That a person already in the police system, in an area saturated with security personnel guarding the CM, ministers, MPs and senior bureaucrats, could wander unchecked towards the most sensitive building in the stretch is deeply troubling.

Two questions demand serious answers. First, how does a young man manage to get inebriating substances in an area that is meant to be among the most tightly monitored in the city? If intoxicants are freely available within touching distance of VVIP residences, the security apparatus has a supply-chain problem as much as a perimeter problem. Second, why does an open, unrestricted road run past such sensitive addresses at all, with no visible barriers to casual pedestrian access?

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Credit must go to the SSG personnel who spotted and overpowered the youth without resorting to force. A man who did not intend harm still managed to get worryingly close to the wall of the CM's house; an intending assailant, real or determined, might succeed. Jammu and Kashmir Police has the experience and the manpower to fix this. What is needed now is a hard, honest audit of access points, patrolling gaps and substance availability along the entire VVIP stretch. Complacency, not the accused, is the real security risk here.