SRINAGAR, June 21: Police have beefed up security in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and the forthcoming Amarnath yatra to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience for the devotees, officials said on Sunday.

"Police conducted area domination exercises in and around Kheer Bhawani Temple, Tulmulla, as part of the security preparedness for the upcoming religious congregation. The exercise aimed at maintaining a secure environment for devotees, locals and visitors who will attend the annual Mela on Monday," a police spokesman said.

He said that as part of a comprehensive security preparedness, highway checking and surveillance measures have also been strengthened on the Ganderbal-Baltal axis for the Amarnath yatra (SANJY)-2026 which is scheduled to begin on July 3.

"Security personnel are conducting thorough checks of vehicles and maintaining strict vigil at important points to ensure foolproof security along the Yatra route," the spokesman said.

Advance Security Tasking (AST) exercises are underway at strategic locations to assess and strengthen the security grid, enhance coordination among security agencies and ensure prompt response to any emerging situation during the Yatra period, he added.

IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi, accompanied by DIG Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Omprakash Pande and SSP Ganderbal Sudhanshu Dhama, on Sunday visited the revered temple and took a comprehensive review of the security arrangements being put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela-2026, the spokesman said.

During the visit, the IGP held a detailed assessment of the security grid and arrangements within and around the temple premises, reviewing access control, crowd management measures and availability of designated parking facilities.

Emphasising the need for maintaining the highest standards of vigilance, coordination, and preparedness, Birdi directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements, effective traffic management, and timely facilitation of all necessary services at the temple and adjoining areas.

He stressed upon all concerned officers to work in close coordination with other departments and stakeholders for the successful conduct of the Mela. (Agencies)