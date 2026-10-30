"Security And Compassion Must Go Hand In Hand": Minister Sakina Itoo Urges Easing Of Hardships On Srinagar -Qazigund Highway

Srinagar, Oct 30: Minister for Health & Medical Education & Social Welfare Sakina Masood Itoo on Thursday raised concern over the "hardships" faced by people travelling on the Srinagar-Anantnag-Kulgam-Qazigund National Highway due to convoy movements.

In a post on X, "While travelling frequently on the Srinagar-Anantnag-Kulgam-Qazigund National Highway, it is deeply distressing to see ambulances stranded, students missing classes and ordinary citizens waiting 15-30 minutes, sometimes even hours, for convoy movement. What fault have our people committed to endure such hardships?"

She appealed to the Lieutenant Governor's office and the concerned authorities to explore practical traffic management measures.

Advertisement

"I earnestly appeal to @OfficeOfLGJandK @manojsinha_ Sb and the concerned authorities to explore practical traffic management measures that uphold essential security protocols while ensuring uninterrupted passage for ambulances and minimising public inconvenience," she said.

"Security is paramount, but so is the well-being of our people. Security and compassion must go hand in hand. Let governance be reflected not just in policies, but in the everyday lives of citizens through dignity, sensitivity and meaningful relief," she added. (KNO)