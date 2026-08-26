Securing Bengal Frontier

India today finds itself pursuing two border security goals at once: sealing the frontier against fresh infiltration from Bangladesh and confronting the reality of those who have already slipped through. The announcement of a technology-enabled "smart border" - drones, radars and surveillance cameras strung across hundreds of kilometres of frontier - is the most ambitious border security initiative independent India has attempted. The logic is unimpeachable. Geography and sheer scale have always defeated a boots-on-the-ground strategy alone; only smart technology can close gaps that manpower cannot.

But sealing the border addresses only the inflow. What of those already within? A dedicated committee has rightly been charged with recommending a streamlined mechanism for identification, detention and deportation of illegal migrants already resident in India. States governed in alignment with the Centre's policy orientation - particularly those along the sensitive eastern frontier - are well placed to demonstrate what real political will can achieve.

Nowhere is this more evident or more overdue than in West Bengal. Decades of porous borders have allowed vast numbers of illegal immigrants to settle quietly across the state, blending into the social fabric with an ease that owes much to the absence of any language barrier. Over time, entire pockets have witnessed a demographic shift so pronounced that indigenous residents have found themselves migrating away, while illegal settlers have become the deciding electoral bloc in several assembly segments. Resources to which locals hold an absolute claim - land, water, ration entitlements, and local infrastructure - are now shared, often unequally, with those who have no legal right to be there.

Advertisement

None of this could have happened at scale without an enabling ecosystem. The manner in which infiltrators obtain Aadhaar cards, voter identity documents, electricity, water and gas connections points not to isolated administrative negligence but to organised syndicates of touts and complicit officials operating with calculated impunity. Some migrants have gone further, marrying into local families and putting down roots that make removal considerably more complex. This compromised ecosystem - part bureaucratic rot, part deliberate conspiracy - must be dismantled from within even as the border is tightened from without. Who are the officials, touts, and middlemen facilitating the issuance of documents for those with no entitlement to them? How deep do these syndicates run? These questions demand forensic inquiry, not conjecture, and must culminate in prosecutions rather than mere recommendations.

For decades, this flourished under the State Government of West Bengal that placed political patronage above national security. Confrontation between State and Centre meant central schemes went unimplemented and land for border fencing was withheld - the Centre's repeated requests for over a thousand acres to the Border Security Force and hundreds more for the sensitive Siliguri Corridor went unanswered for years. Transport corridors through border districts, vital for both security and commerce, suffered the same fate. National security, ideally, ought to sit above local politics. In West Bengal, for too long, it did not.

That has now changed. Within a hundred days of a new state Government in West Bengal aligned with the Centre's security priorities, hundreds of kilometres of border have been handed over to the BSF, land parcels long denied have been released, and departments as varied as tax administration and district intelligence are working in tandem with central agencies. The noose, in short, is tightening - and the coming months should bring a security grid more coherent than anything the eastern frontier has previously seen. This is not solely a security question; it is an economic one too. Porous borders have long doubled as smuggling corridors, haemorrhaging revenue and undercutting the local economy through unchecked cross-border trade. Checkmating smuggling - through the same surveillance grid, the same inter-agency coordination, the same political will - must run alongside the fight against illegal settlement, since both drain the same resources from the same rightful claimants.

Demographic distortions built up over decades cannot be reversed in months. But the architecture of correction - smart border technology, electoral roll revision, a deportation mechanism with teeth, and genuine inter Governmental cooperation - is finally being laid on multiple fronts at once, with a coherent purpose. The message must be unambiguous: there can be no compromise with national security, and no resource, however scarce, is available to those with no legal claim upon it.