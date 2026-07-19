Secular forces must unite against communalism: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah today voiced deep concern over what he described as the growing climate of hatred, communalism, religious intolerance and social polarization in the country.

Calling for collective action, he appealed to all secular, democratic and patriotic forces to unite against attempts to undermine India's unity, integrity, composite culture and constitutional secular character through divisive politics.

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Addressing a gathering of senior party leaders, office-bearers and a large number of party workers, Farooq said India's freedom was not won by any single community or religion but was secured through the collective sacrifices of people belonging to every faith, region and background. He observed that the Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the fundamental rights to equality, religious freedom, freedom of expression and justice, adding that these constitutional and democratic values continue to constitute the bedrock of the nation's unity, strength and progress.

Referring to J&K's constitutional relationship with the Union of India, Farooq said the accession of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was accompanied by specific constitutional assurances under which it enjoyed a distinct constitutional position. He expressed regret that these constitutional guarantees were diluted over the decades, ultimately culminating in the abrogation of the region's special constitutional status.

Reaffirming the party's longstanding position, he said the National Conference would continue its peaceful, democratic and constitutional struggle for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir's special constitutional status and the constitutional rights of its people.

Emphasizing the universal message of faith, Farooq said that all religions preach humanity, peace, justice, compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and mutual respect, and that no religion sanctions hatred, violence, oppression or the killing of innocent people. Recalling the immense contribution of minorities to India's freedom struggle, he said they had rendered sacrifices for the country's independence.

Urging citizens to reject the politics of hatred, division and polarization, Farooq called upon people across the country to uphold the values of communal harmony, democratic traditions, inclusiveness and national unity. He said that only by strengthening these foundational principles, India could continue to advance on the path of peace, stability, progress and prosperity.