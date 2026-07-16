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Home / Latest News / Secretary Transport Reviews Preparations For River Cruise Transport Project On Jhelum

Secretary Transport Reviews Preparations For River Cruise Transport Project On Jhelum

SRINAGAR, Jul 16: Secretary, Transport, Avny Lavasa, today reviewed the preparations for the proposed River Cruise Transport project being developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. The Secretary was...

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Daily Excelsior
07:49 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Jul 16: Secretary, Transport, Avny Lavasa, today reviewed the preparations for the proposed River Cruise Transport project being developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary was accompanied by the Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir and Joint Director, Transport Department.

During the visit, Avny Lavasa inspected the proposed river cruise route from Zero Bridge to Pantha Chowk. She visited various proposed terminals to assess the progress of infrastructure and operational preparedness.

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The inspection focused on the readiness of terminals, passenger embarkation and disembarkation facilities, navigational requirements, safety measures besides other essential infrastructure necessary for commencement of the river cruise service.

The Secretary emphasized close coordination among IWAI, the Transport Department and other stakeholder agencies to ensure timely completion of the project and adherence to the highest standards of safety, operational efficiency and passenger convenience.

The River Cruise Transport project, being implemented by IWAI in partnership with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, is expected to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transport while significantly enhancing the tourism potential of the River Jhelum and offering a unique travel experience to residents and visitors alike.

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