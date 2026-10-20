Secretary Tourism visits Surinsar, Mansar; reviews ongoing development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Secretary Tourism, Avny Lavasa, today conducted an extensive tour of the twin lake destinations of Surinsar and Mansar to review ongoing development works.

She was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer, Surinsar Mansar Development Authority (SMDA), Vevaik Puri, Additional Secretary, Tourism, Vikas Bhagati and officers from PWD and Wildlife Department.

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At Surinsar, she inspected the key projects including "Upgradation and Renovation of Dak Bungalow" costing Rs 194 lakh and "Restructuring of Fun Park and allied infrastructure" estimated at Rs 79.23 lakh, aimed at improving the visitor experience.

The Secretary interacted with the local residents and stakeholders over the sinking zone of Surinsar Lake, listened to their grievances and issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned departments for time-bound redressal.

Senior officers of Wildlife and PWD Departments also participated to ensure inter-departmental coordination for sustainable tourism growth.

At Mansar, the Secretary was apprised of infrastructure upgrades including new buildings, shoreline beautification and upkeep of boat jetties to promote eco-tourism.

Later, she inspected the JKTDC Dak Bungalow, reviewed its operational status and maintenance issues. She directed the officials to expedite repairs and maintain high standards of hospitality and cleanliness.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer, Surinsar Mansar Development Authority briefed the Secretary on major Capex 2026-27 works including "Development of Mansar Lakefront Tourist Reception Centre and Water/Nature Park" costing Rs 403 lakh and "Construction of new Wooden Jetty in place of damaged jetty at Mansar Boating Point" with a revised cost of Rs 111.94 lakh.