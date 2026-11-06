Secretary Tourism Reviews Tourism Development Projects in Patnitop, Kud & Sanasar

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Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, J&K, Avny Lavasa today undertook an extensive tour of the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) jurisdiction, covering Kud, Patnitop and Sanasar, to review the functioning of the Authority and assess the progress of ongoing developmental works.Chief Executive Officer, PDA, Rakesh Dubey briefed the Secretary on the Authority's administrative framework, ongoing development initiatives, key challenges and future roadmap for transforming Patnitop and adjoining destinations into leading sustainable tourism destinations.