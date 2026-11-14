Secretary Tourism reviews preparations for upcoming tourism events, Jammu Marathon

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 13: Secretary to the Government, Department of Tourism Avny Lavasa today reviewed preparations for the second edition of Jammu Marathon 2027 along with the publicity cum promotional activities and upcoming events to be organized by Directorate of Tourism Jammu .

During the meeting, Director Tourism, Jammu, Vikas Gupta, made a detailed presentation on the Directorate's ongoing promotional initiatives, tourism events and festivals, and the proposed roadmap for Jammu Marathon 2027.

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The review covered key aspects of the Marathon, including event planning, participant mobilisation, sponsorship, media outreach, promotional partnerships and race-day arrangements. She further stressed the need to build upon the experience of the inaugural edition and develop Jammu Marathon as a prominent annual sporting event, attracting participants from across the country and strengthening Jammu's identity as a sports tourism destination.

She also emphasised focused publicity strategy involving print and electronic media, social media campaigns, outdoor advertising, influencer collaborations, running clubs, educational institutions and corporate organisations to maximise participation and visibility.

She also reviewed preparations for upcoming tourism events and festivals at important destinations across the Jammu region. Particular emphasis was laid on organising destination specific events, including cultural festivals, adventure tourism activities and promotional programmes at Patnitop, Sanasar, Bhaderwah, Sarthal, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch and other tourist destinations.

She emphasized that each major tourist destination should have a planned calendar of events and publicity activities, highlighting its unique cultural, natural and adventure tourism potential. She called for celebrating annual festivals like Lohri, Baisakhi, Shivratri into established tourism attractions through advance planning, local stakeholder participation, event management and targeted media campaigns.

Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Aijaz Qaiser Malik, Additional Secretary, Tourism, Owais Mushtaq, Deputy Director Pankaj Sassan, Assistant Directors and Accounts Officer also held detailed deliberations on various aspects of event planning, publicity initiatives and the proposed promotional activities. They discussed measures for strengthening coordination and ensuring effective implementation of the proposed programmes.

Other officers and officials of the Tourism Department were also present in the meeting.