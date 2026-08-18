Secretary RDD Calls For Mission-Mode Push On VB-G RAM G Implementation

Directs accelerated works, Person Days generation, wage payments, e-KYC

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today chaired a review meeting to assess the progress on the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G RAM G], calling for a renewed and focused push to strengthen the Person Days (PD) generation, activate worksites, ensure timely wage payments and tighten field-level supervision across the Union Territory.

Asad directed the Executive Engineers to process wage-component bills without delay, stressing that once the wage component is released, bills should be prepared simultaneously so that payments are not held up. He also asked to ensure that material payments be processed alongside wage payments.

The Secretary directed for immediate and focused intervention to ensure timely initiation of works at all worksites. He emphasised that all eligible Panchayats must be enabled to undertake works at the earliest, with a clear focus on strengthening employment generation and ensuring effective implementation of VB-G RAM G at the grassroots level.

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Holding Assistant Commissioners Development (ACDs) responsible for effective leadership at the block level, Aijaz Asad observed that the districts with proactive ACDs were delivering better results while few others were visibly lagging. He directed the ACDs to take ownership of field-level implementation and cautioned that continued underperformance on certain parameters could invite accountability measures. Supervisory gaps, he stressed, must be promptly identified and corrected rather than allowed to persist.

The Secretary also reviewed the e-KYC status of semi-skilled and skilled workers, whose payments will now be routed through the wage component. He directed the Executive Engineers to complete the process within the stipulated timeline.

He informed the meeting that MoRD is expected to issue a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within the next few days regarding the proposed shift under which semi-skilled and skilled workers, currently often booked under the material component, will be reclassified under the wage component. He directed the field officials to ensure that the transition is properly captured and implemented at the ground level.

Acknowledging that certain villages in hilly, remote and snow-bound areas may naturally record comparatively lower figures during winters months, Aijaz Asad directed the officers to accord special attention to such parts so that the benefits of the scheme reach all sections of the rural population.

Reviewing wage-payment performance, the Secretary directed the district authorities to expedite generation of Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs) against wage claims under VB-G RAM G, stressing that timely FTO processing is essential for ensuring prompt payment of wages to workers.

Aijaz Asad emphasised the importance of Panch Sammelans as a platform for strengthening the grassroots participation, direct engagement and coordination among the elected representatives and field functionaries. He directed the concerned officers to ensure that the proceedings and outcomes of all Panch Sammelans are properly documented, with completion reports submitted promptly. The deliberations, he stressed, must translate into concrete follow-up action at the Panchayat level.

Reviewing Area Officer Monitoring Reports, the Secretary directed the ACDs to undertake regular field visits and improve the quality of monitoring. He described field monitoring as a routine yet critical responsibility that must be discharged with seriousness and purpose. He also directed the officials to expedite geo-tagging and complete e-KYC within the prescribed timeframe.

Regarding administrative discipline, Asad reiterated that no employee would be permitted to leave the place of duty without prior permission. He directed both the Directors to undertake random attendance checks, noting instances of employees remaining away from assigned duties without authorisation. He stressed the need for strict enforcement of workplace discipline and accountability.

The Secretary directed the senior officers and field functionaries to implement the instructions with immediate effect and ensure rigorous follow-up at every level to achieve the targets set under VB-G RAM G.

Calling for greater field mobilisation and ownership, Aijaz Asad emphasised that the effectiveness of the mission must ultimately be reflected in more active worksites, higher Person Days generation and timely wages reaching rural workers. He called upon the officers and field functionaries to work with renewed commitment, strengthen field-level supervision and ensure that the benefits of VB-G RAM G reach rural communities across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Director, Rural Development, Kashmir, Riyaz Ahmad Wani; Director, Rural Development, Jammu, Shahnaz Akhtar; Director, Social Audit, Rajneesh Gupta; Additional Secretary, Waseem Raja; Superintending Engineers (REW), Jammu and Kashmir; Assistant Commissioners Development (ACDs) and Executive Engineers (REW).