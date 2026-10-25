Secretary DLSA Jammu inspects Prison Legal Aid Clinic at District Jail Amphalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Jammu today organised a visit to the Prison Legal Aid Clinic at District Jail Amphalla under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge/Chairman DLSA Jammu Tahir Khurshid Raina.

Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Secretary DLSA Jammu Maleeka Sharma conducted the visit.

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The Secretary inspected the clinic and interacted with the Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) deputed there. She checked the registers and records maintained by the PLVs, including details of inmates seeking legal aid, applications for free legal counsel and cases referred to DLSA Jammu.

Sharma directed the PLVs to maintain proper records, remain vigilant to the legal needs of prisoners, assist undertrial prisoners in availing legal aid and ensure regular follow-up of their cases.