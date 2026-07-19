Secretariat Gherao March Deferred In View Of Death, Destruction In Rajouri, Poonch: LOP
Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said that BJP has postponed its “Secretariat Gherao” march in the wake of the flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts which has resulted in death and destruction in...
Advertisement
Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said that BJP has postponed its “Secretariat Gherao” march in the wake of the flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts which has resulted in death and destruction in these two districts.
Advertisement