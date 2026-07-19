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Home / Videos / Secretariat Gherao March Deferred In View Of Death, Destruction In Rajouri, Poonch: LOP

Secretariat Gherao March Deferred In View Of Death, Destruction In Rajouri, Poonch: LOP

    Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said that BJP has postponed its “Secretariat Gherao” march in the wake of the flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts which has resulted in death and destruction in...

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Daily Excelsior
05:42 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said that BJP has postponed its “Secretariat Gherao” march in the wake of the flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts which has resulted in death and destruction in these two districts.

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