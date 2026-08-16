Second Phase Of Census in Ladakh & Snow Bound Districts Of J&K Starts From Tomorrow: Director Census

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Amit Sharma, Chief Principal Census Officer and Director, Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh, briefed the media in Leh on Phase-II of Census 2027 and the special arrangements being made for snow-bound areas.He stated that Ladakh, being completely snow-bound, will be the first Union Territory in the country to complete Phase-II of Census 2027, with 1 October 2026 as the reference date.Self-Enumeration will be conducted from 17 to 31 August 2026, with VVIP Self-Enumeration scheduled for 17 August.The Census authorities have urged the people of Ladakh to actively participate in the exercise, which is an important national endeavour and a key part of the country's population enumeration process