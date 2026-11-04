Second Indian national injured in Oct 10 Riyadh airport attack dies

DUBAI, Nov 4: A second Indian national, who was critically injured in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, has died, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday.

"With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU," the embassy said in a post on X.

"We have been by his family's side throughout, and we remain with them now. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," it added.

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The embassy said it would extend all possible assistance to bring the mortal remains to India or arrange a funeral in Riyadh, according to the family's wishes.

An Indian national was killed in the October 10 attack, with several others injured.

The first Indian victim was identified as Mohammed Yousuf Ali, whose funeral was held in Riyadh on October 12.

In an update on October 23, the Indian Embassy had said two injured Indian nationals were still receiving treatment in the ICU, while two others remained admitted to general hospital wards. Seven injured Indians had been discharged by then.

Saudi Arabia blamed Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the October 10 attack, although the group did not officially claim responsibility.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation initially reported 12 fatalities and 309 injuries in the attack.

The death toll subsequently rose to 13 following the death of an Indian national injured in the strike, and has now increased to 14 after a second Indian national succumbed to his injuries. (PTI)