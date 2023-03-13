Second edition of Mahu Valley winter carnival starts

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Mar 13: The second edition of the Mahu Valley winter carnival began on Sunday with a remarkable response from locals and trekkers who arrived in the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban District.

The event was a joint collaboration of the Department of Tourism, J&K, District Administration Ramban, Indian Army, JKTDC, and local stakeholders.

The three-day carnival was inaugurated on March 12, 2023, by Commander of 11th sector RR, Brigadier Joe Sabby, in the presence of Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Director of Tourism, Adventure, Jammu.

The grand event was conceptualized after the success of the Winter Carnival in Mahu last year, with the aim of promoting offbeat tourist destinations in Jammu division.

The festival featured local musical performances, adventure activities such as skiing and trekking, experiences of staying in homestays, ethnic cuisine, and more.

Primarily, Mori, close to Mahu, was offered as an adventure destination with homestays, night camping, and trekking expeditions through snow and the natural environs of coniferous forests.

The prime attraction of the festival was the beautifully decorated Dhoks, which signify the cultural heritage of the region, blessed with breathtaking views, lush green meadows, and mighty mountains surrounding it.

A trekking expedition was also flagged off from Mahu to Mori by senior officers of the Indian Army and Civil Administration, and trekkers enjoyed adventure activities like skiing and night camping.

Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Director Adventure, Jammu, while launching the tourism youth portal Mahu valley developed by Tanvir Ahmad, a local youth, said that the government is committed to developing offbeat tourist destinations, and the department has already prepared a calendar of events to be hosted at such places.

He also said that such events, besides promoting tourism and local culture, bring self-pride to the village and its inhabitants.