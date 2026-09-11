Secessionist sloganeering attracts UAPA: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 10: High Court held that an act by words also attracts unlawful activity and set aside the order of discharge of an accused involved in secessionist sloganeering by directing the trial court to proceed with the framing of charge against accused afresh.

The Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani while allowing the appeal of prosecution against the order to trial court whereby the accused-Mohammad Yousuf Lone was discharged in a 2013 UAPA case, has set aside the discharge order by recording that secessionist sloganeering in a mob prima facie falls under the definition of unlawful activity.

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"…unlawful activity to include any action taken by an individual or association, whether by committing an act or by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representation or otherwise, which is intended, or supports any claim, to bring about the cession of a part of the territory of India from the Union", the bench recorded.

The court said that the sloganeering for secession, raised by an accused leading a mob in the company of the head of a proscribed separatist organization, and coupled with incitement of the public and violence against security forces, is capable, on a prima facie appreciation, of falling squarely within the definition of Unlawful activity.

As per the prosecution case a mob headed by Mohammad Yousuf Lone and Late Syed Ali Shah Geelani, chairman of the banned Hurriyat Conference, came out of Jamia Masjid in Kupwara on November 8, 2013, raised anti-national slogans against the Government of India, and pelted stones at police and security forces.

The bench concluded that the impugned order of discharge the accused-Lone from the commission of offence cannot be sustained in the eyes of law and allowed the appeal of prosecution by setting aside the order dated 3rd January 2025, passed by the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge (Designated Special Court under NIA Act) Kupwara, in connection with FIR no.279/2013 under Section 148, 336, 171-C, 171-F RPC and 13 ULA(P) Act of police station Kupwara.

The court said it did not make any definitive finding on the guilt or innocence of the respondent-Lone, nor expressed any opinion on the ultimate merits of the case. However, when specific material brought on record by the prosecution said on the face of it, discloses the commission of an offence and the complicity of the respondent.

The court said the Trial Court cannot act as a mute spectator and shut the doors of trial without assigning valid legal reasons.

"The material with chargesheet, including the recorded slogans, the leadership role attributed to respondent, and the resultant violence, at the very least, discloses a strong suspicion sufficient to put the respondent on trial for the offence, leaving the question of whether the ingredients are ultimately proved to be examined at trial and not foreclosed at the threshold", the bench added.

"As a result of which, the charge-sheet shall stand restored with a direction to the Trial Court to proceed with the framing of charge against respondent afresh after considering the material placed on record by the appellant and pass a reasoned order in accordance with law after providing an opportunity of hearing to both sides", the court directed.