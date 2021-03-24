SEC reviews process too re-poll of DDC constituencies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 24: The State Election Commissioner (SEC), KK Sharma today reviewed the process for repoll of DDC constituencies of Dragmulla, Kupwara and Hajin A in Bandipora.

The meeting held at Nirvachan Bhawan was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners of Kupwara & Bandipora through video conferencing and other senior officers of State Election Commission.

At the very outset meeting was briefed about the Commission’s order, whereby the poll process for these two constituencies has been extended upto 31.03.2021. The comments of the participants regarding issues (if any) pertaining to the conduct of re-poll in these two DDC constituencies were also invited and discussed.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir & Deputy Commissioners of both the Districts invited attention of SEC towards the prevailing weather conditions in the valley. They informed that in the month of March & first week of April, the weather is generally very erratic in both the re-poll areas.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir also mentioned about the Annual Amarnath Yatra which would commence after the month of April. He informed that the staff in many districts remains on Yatra duty during this period. He requested the Commission to give due consideration to the prevailing weather conditions, closure of financial year & the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, while announcing a re-poll date.

The State Election Commissioner while appreciating the inputs of participants asked them to take all the preliminary steps needed for the upcoming re-poll in both the DDC Constituencies for which the commission shall shortly announce a the date of re-poll.