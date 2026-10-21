SEC Ladakh Proposes Panchayat Polls On November 21
JAMMU/LEH, Oct 21: The State Election Commission (SEC) Ladakh has proposed to hold Panchayat General Elections across all Panchayat Halqas on November 21, 2026. As per an order, the election process is scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2026....
JAMMU/LEH, Oct 21: The State Election Commission (SEC) Ladakh has proposed to hold Panchayat General Elections across all Panchayat Halqas on November 21, 2026.
As per an order, the election process is scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2026.
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