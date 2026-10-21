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Home / Latest News / SEC Ladakh Proposes Panchayat Polls On November 21

SEC Ladakh Proposes Panchayat Polls On November 21

JAMMU/LEH, Oct 21: The State Election Commission (SEC) Ladakh has proposed to hold Panchayat General Elections across all Panchayat Halqas on November 21, 2026. As per an order, the election process is scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2026....

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Daily Excelsior
07:37 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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JAMMU/LEH, Oct 21: The State Election Commission (SEC) Ladakh has proposed to hold Panchayat General Elections across all Panchayat Halqas on November 21, 2026.

As per an order, the election process is scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2026.

See detail click here....

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