SEC gives go ahead to Rs 664.54 cr Disaster Recovery interventions

*1,227 works, 8,804 houses to be restored across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R), chaired by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today accorded approval to a comprehensive set of disaster recovery and reconstruction interventions to be taken up across Jammu and Kashmir under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) assistance sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

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The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Principal Secretary, Home; Commissioner Secretary, Forests; Commissioner Secretary, School Education, besides senior officers of DMRR&R and representatives of other concerned departments.

The third meeting of the SEC reviewed the action plans submitted by various departments for undertaking restoration and reconstruction works aimed at rebuilding damaged public infrastructure, restoring essential services, reviving livelihoods and strengthening the disaster resilience of communities across the UT.

The approved interventions involve an immediate financial outlay of Rs 664.54 Cr, covering 1,227 infrastructure works and restoration of 8,804 fully and severely damaged houses.

Chairing the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasised that the sanctioned assistance should be utilised strategically as per the original proposals to create a stronger and more disaster-resilient Jammu and Kashmir rather than merely restoring the damaged infrastructure only.

He directed all concerned departments to ensure optimum and timely utilisation of the available funds, stressing that the entire assistance package should contribute towards strengthening disaster preparedness, building resilient infrastructure, restoring livelihoods and enhancing the Union Territory's capacity to respond effectively to future disasters.

The Chief Secretary called for close coordination and adherence to prescribed timelines and quality standards so that the benefits of the recovery programme reach the affected population at the earliest.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary, DMRR&R, Chandraker Bharti, presented a comprehensive reconstruction and development roadmap before the SEC.

The proposed interventions form part of the wider Rs 1,416 cr Departmental Plan for 2026-27, mapped against the overall approved assistance ceiling of Rs 1,534.58 cr sanctioned under the PDNA framework.

Giving priority to affected families, Rs 188.35 crore has been earmarked for housing recovery. The funds will be placed at the disposal of the Deputy Commissioners for reconstruction of 8,804 fully and severely damaged houses through a structured district-wise mechanism. The intervention is aimed at providing affected families with safe and resilient housing and helping them rebuild their lives with greater security and dignity.

Under the social sector, Rs 29.28 cr has been allocated to the School Education Department for undertaking 175 restoration works. The intervention will facilitate restoration of educational infrastructure affected by disasters and help ensure continuity of learning and access to safe school facilities for children in affected areas.

A major component of the recovery programme focuses on strengthening critical infrastructure and protecting communities from future disasters. The Jal Shakti Department has been allocated Rs 118 Cr for 21 high-impact water supply works, aimed at restoring and strengthening essential water infrastructure. Another Rs 196.45 Cr has been allocated to the Irrigation & Flood Control Department for 61 critical safety works aimed at strengthening flood protection and safeguarding vulnerable infrastructure and communities.

Recognising the importance of tourism and local economic activity in the recovery process, Rs 32.63 Cr has been allocated to the Tourism Department for undertaking 75 works focused on restoration and revival of tourism assets and cultural heritage sites. The interventions are expected to contribute to the revival of local economic activity and provide renewed impetus to tourism-linked livelihoods in affected areas.

As part of the cross-cutting recovery interventions, Rs 99.83 Cr has been allocated to the Forest, Ecology & Environment Department for undertaking 895 greening, conservation and ecological restoration works. The component seeks to strengthen the ecological resilience of vulnerable areas while promoting restoration of degraded landscapes and environmental assets affected by disasters.

The departments have been asked to ensure that reconstruction is undertaken with a strong emphasis on "build back better" principles, incorporating disaster-resilient standards wherever applicable so that restored infrastructure is better equipped to withstand future hazards.