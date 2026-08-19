SEBI will take stringent action against manipulation of new closing auction session: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey warned that the regulator would take swift and stringent action against anyone attempting to manipulate the stock market's new Closing Auction Session (CAS).

Speaking on the sidelines of the FICCI Capital Markets Conference in Mumbai, Pandey said the new mechanism gives the regulator stronger tools to identify potential manipulation than the earlier system based on volume-weighted average price (VWAP).

"If people do manipulation in CAS, then we will take strict action and do it immediately," Pandey said.

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The SEBI chairman also defended the new closing-price mechanism, saying it was introduced to enhance transparency in the market.

He cautioned market participants against deliberately misusing the system or attempting to undermine confidence in it.

Pandey said the regulator's surveillance capabilities under CAS are comparatively stronger, making it easier to identify unusual or manipulative activity than under the previous VWAP-based method.

The CAS was introduced by stock exchanges earlier this month as a separate 20-minute trading session to determine the closing price of securities.

During the session, buy and sell orders are accumulated and matched at a price that allows the maximum possible volume to be executed.

The new mechanism replaced the earlier practice of calculating a stock's closing price using the average price of trades executed during the final 30 minutes of the regular trading session.

SEBI and the exchanges have positioned the auction-based system as a way to make closing prices more transparent and improve execution, particularly for large orders.

However, the transition has also drawn concerns from sections of the market over lower participation during the auction window and the impact of the new mechanism on some traders and investors.

Pandey's comments come amid continued market scrutiny of the CAS following its implementation, with SEBI making clear that any attempt to exploit the mechanism for price manipulation will face regulatory action. (UNI)