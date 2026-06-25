SEBI resolves over 5,500 investor  complaints in May via SCORES platform

NEW DELHI, June 25: SEBI has disposed of more than 5,500 investor complaints through its online grievance redressal platform SCORES in May, the capital markets regulator said in a public notice on Thursday.

As many as 10 complaints are pending for more than three months on SCORES as of May-end, involving entities such as KFin Technologies Pvt Ltd, Secur Credentials Ltd and Eastern Investments Ltd, according to Sebi data.

The regulator's grievance platform received 4,918 fresh complaints in May, while 5,548 complaints were resolved during the period.

As a result, the number of pending complaints declined from 6,167 to 5,537 as of May 31, 2026.

The regulator also reported that entities took an average time of five days to submit the action taken reports (ATRs) on investor complaints during April, while the average resolution time for first-time level review complaints stood at eight days.

Sebi clarified that the pending complaints figure also includes complaints where entities, designated bodies have submitted their ATRs to investors within the stipulated time, but the complaints remain pending, giving opportunity for the investors to seek a review if they are dissatisfied with the response.

Under SCORES 2.0, complaints are automatically forwarded to the entity concerned, and they have 21 days to submit the ATR to the investor.

If investors are not satisfied with the response, they can seek a first-level review within 15 days, following which the complaint is examined by a designated body and submit the ATR.

Investors can also seek a second-level review within another 15 days if they remain dissatisfied. In such cases, SEBI directly examines the matter and submits its ATR.

Complaints are also treated as disposed of if investors opt for the online disputes redressal (ODR) mechanism. (PTI)