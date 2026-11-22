NEW DELHI, Nov 22: With SEBI proposing to review the additional disclosure framework for Foreign Portfolio Investors, the Congress on Sunday said credibility, transparency and investor protection are the bedrock of efficient financial markets, but the new proposals are a step in the opposite direction and should be buried.

India definitely needs foreign investors but not those with opaque and convoluted offshore ownership structures, the opposition party said, asserting that ease of doing business cannot come at the cost of capital market integrity.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said very soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi berated the captains of Indian industry at FICCI on November 19, SEBI issued a consultation paper that proposes to scrap the very disclosure rules it had introduced in August 2023 to expose opaque offshore money flowing into Indian companies.

"It is clear that the Prime Minister has little hope of reviving domestic private investment, or even FDI, and has decided instead to roll out the red carpet for foreign portfolio investors to keep the stock markets buoyant, even at the cost of market integrity," Ramesh said on X.

In January 2023, the nation was rocked by revelations of how the "Modani conglomerate" had allegedly used a complex and opaque network of overseas funds and shell companies to build up benami stakes worth billions of dollars in its own group companies, in violation of capital market regulations, Ramesh said, referring to the Adani Group.

Following the public outcry, and after the Supreme Court's Expert Committee found that SEBI could not identify who stood behind these funds, the SEBI Board on 28 June 2023 approved new disclosure requirements for foreign portfolio investors, he said.

The Board stated that the rules were needed to prevent "circumvention of regulations such as the requirement for Minimum Public Shareholding", Ramesh pointed out.

Thereafter in August 2023, SEBI required FPIs with more than 50% of their Indian equity investments in a single corporate group to provide granular, full look-through disclosures of ultimate ownership, economic interest and control, he said.

Such disclosures were intended to uncover opaque ownership structures that could conceal concentrated control, creating opportunities for market abuse, Ramesh said.

"Now, SEBI proposes to junk these requirements entirely. The loophole that was belatedly closed under pressure after the January 2023 revelations is being reopened," he said.

"SEBI's own final order of September 2026, closing Modani's minimum public shareholding case, held that 'the material on record does not establish' that Vinod Adani controlled the funds that had amassed huge stakes in Adani Group companies. Yet the same order conceded that the circumstances 'may legitimately give rise to suspicion warranting further examination'," Ramesh said.

In short, the absence of rules requiring full disclosure of who really stood behind these funds is what made it so hard for SEBI to establish that they were controlled by the Adanis, even as the suspicions remain, he said.

And now SEBI proposes to do away with the Additional Disclosure Framework, which was put in place precisely to stop such abuse, he further said.

It goes so far as to claim these critical safeguards have "practically become an entry barrier" for foreign investors, Ramesh said.

"The justification offered, that this will bring back foreign fund flows, is equally weak. Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, broad-based regulated funds and government-linked investors were already exempt. If the rules applied only to a narrow, risk-based subset of funds, how can scrapping them reverse the Rs 5.61 lakh crore that FPIs have pulled out of Indian equities over the past two years? SEBI's own consultation paper admits that these outflows have other causes," Ramesh pointed out.

Asserting that credibility, transparency and investor protection are the bedrock of efficient financial markets, Ramesh said SEBI's new proposals are a step in the opposite direction and should be buried.

"India definitely needs foreign investors but not those with opaque and convoluted offshore ownership structures. Ease of doing business cannot come at the cost of capital market integrity," he asserted.

Markets regulator SEBI on Friday proposed reviewing the additional disclosure framework for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to make the regulatory regime more investor-friendly and align it with global standards, according to its consultation paper.

The proposal aims to improve ease of doing business for foreign investors and make Indian capital markets a more attractive investment destination.

This came after SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated that the regulator would soon issue a consultation paper, proposing further simplification of regulations governing FPIs, including removing certain restrictions absent in other countries.

In its consultation paper, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said the existing granular disclosure requirements under the additional disclosure framework, which mandate certain FPIs to disclose details of all entities having ownership, economic interest or exercising control in them, are unique to India and go beyond the beneficial ownership identification requirements prescribed under anti-money laundering rules.

SEBI noted that India follows a more stringent beneficial ownership identification regime compared to several major global markets, including the US, UK, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong, where the ownership threshold is typically 25 per cent. In India, the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules prescribe a threshold of 10 per cent or 15 per cent for identifying beneficial owners, depending on the legal form of the client.

"Considering the challenges faced by foreign investors and the change in FDI policy... it is proposed to remove the additional disclosure framework for FPIs," it said.

SEBI has sought public comments on the proposal till December 11. (PTI)