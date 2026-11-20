MUMBAI, Nov 20: Markets regulator SEBI will soon issue a consultation paper, proposing further simplification of regulations governing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including removal of certain restrictions that are absent in other countries, its Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

The proposed move aims to reduce compliance requirements, making India's regulatory framework more competitive globally and attracting a wider pool of international capital.

"Very soon, we will also release a consultation paper to further simplify FPI operations in India by suggesting removal of some of the other constraints that other countries don't have, but we do have," Pandey said while addressing the CII Financing Summit 2026, here.

FPIs had been pulling out money for much of this year, but have been very active off-late with increasing their investments in India.

Pandey said SEBI is working to reduce the time taken for FPI onboarding to as little as five business days. Some investors registered under the SWAGAT-FI framework have already been onboarded within this timeframe.

Around 740 FPIs have registered under the SWAGAT-FI framework, accounting for 17 per cent of FPI assets under custody.

The regulator has also digitised powers of attorney for FPIs and enabled net settlement to reduce funding costs. From December 1, KYC (know your customer) review cycles for applicable FPIs will increase from one and three years to two and eight years, respectively, reducing repetitive compliance requirements.

SEBI has also simplified digital onboarding for non-resident Indians, overseas citizens of India and foreign nationals. Eligible investors can now complete KYC and re-KYC without visiting India.

Pandey said domestic savings provide a strong foundation for capital markets, while foreign investment brings additional capital.

During the first seven months of the current financial year, capital raising has reached around Rs 9 lakh crore. India's equity market capitalisation has crossed USD 5 trillion, while more than 15 crore unique investors participate in the securities market.

Further, Pandey said that the market should aim for at least 2,000 listings in the next few years from small and medium sectors.

"And we should aim to have at least about additional 2,000 listings in the next few years, at least from the small and medium sector," he said.

Pandey urged industry associations, including CII, to identify promising enterprises, adopt clusters and help businesses prepare to access public capital.

SEBI is also undertaking a comprehensive review of its Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) framework, covering IPOs, follow-on public offers, preferential issues and qualified institutional placements. The regulator is separately reviewing the SME IPO framework and the Innovators Growth Platform.

It is also reviewing the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework to identify disclosures already made by listed companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs requirements, with a view to eliminating duplicate reporting.

The regulator intends to introduce a single fine mechanism for listed entities so that the same non-compliance does not attract duplicate penalties from multiple stock exchanges.

Pandey said the broader objective was to simplify access to capital and reduce avoidable compliance burdens while maintaining investor safeguards. (PTI)