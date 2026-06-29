SEBI invites applications  for executive director post

NEW DELHI, June 29: Markets regulator SEBI has begun the process of recruiting an executive director and has invited applications to fill the vacancy.

Applications are invited for the post until July 25.

The appointment of the executive director will be on a deputation or contractual basis for a period of three years, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

As per the notice, candidates applying through the contract route are required to have qualifications, such as an MBA, CA, CS, LLB, or a postgraduate degree in economics, finance or another discipline Sebi considers relevant.

The candidate applying for the position must have at least 20 years of experience dealing with securities market issues or special knowledge or experience in law, investigation, finance, economics and accountancy, among others.

Eligible candidates from government organisations, public sector banks, and financial institutions may apply on deputation by routing their applications through their employer.

At present, Sebi has 13 executive directors.

Earlier this month,Â the Government invited applications to fill two whole-time member posts at Sebi.Â Currently, there are four whole-time members (WTMs) -- Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, Amarjeet Singh, Sandip Pradhan and KVR Murty.

The Sebi board comprises a chairman, four full-time members and four part-time members.Â (PTI)