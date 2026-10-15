Season’s First Snowfall Closes Mughal Road; Machil, Gulmarg, Other Higher Reaches Receive Snow

Srinagar, Oct 15: The season’s first snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir has prompted the temporary closure of the Mughal Road connecting Shopian with Poonch, while fresh snow has been reported from Machil in Kupwara, Gulmarg, Gurez and several other high-altitude areas as rain continued across the plains.

Officials said the Mughal Road was closed as a precautionary measure after fresh snowfall made the stretch around Peer Ki Gali slippery. Around two to three inches of snow was reported at Peer Ki Gali, prompting authorities to suspend vehicular movement to ensure commuter safety.

The Sub-Overseer of Traffic on Mughal Road, Mahroof Choudhary, confirmed the closure, saying travellers had been advised to avoid the route until weather conditions improved and the road was cleared. Restoration work will be undertaken when snowfall stops and conditions become favourable, officials said.

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Machil in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district also received the season’s first snowfall overnight. However, a fresh official confirmation regarding the current traffic status of the Kupwara–Machil road was not available at the time of filing this report.

Fresh snowfall was also reported from Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the Zojila axis, Pahalgam, the Tulail region of Gurez Valley and Razdan Pass in Bandipora district. Rain lashed Srinagar and other parts of the plains, bringing a chill to the region.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rainfall at many places in Jammu and Kashmir on October 15. Light snowfall is likely over higher reaches, while thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms are possible at isolated places.

Weather conditions are expected to improve from October 16, with generally dry conditions forecast from October 17 to 24, although brief showers cannot be ruled out at isolated places.

The weather department has advised farmers to safely store harvested apples, paddy and other crops. Travellers and transporters have also been urged to check the latest traffic advisories before travelling through mountain passes and high-altitude roads, where snowfall and slippery conditions can disrupt movement. (KNT)